Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Boosted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Qualys by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after acquiring an additional 377,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,546,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $18,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS opened at $97.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.09 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.