Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 109.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $40,301.50 and approximately $26,051.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.24 or 0.00604161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00234524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004982 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.73 or 0.01118074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.18 or 0.01227474 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

