Quark Price Hits $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $6.22 million and $890.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 100.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

