Qubitica Price Reaches $11.94 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00105646 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.13 or 0.00846523 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002863 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

