Qubitica Reaches Market Cap of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

