Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.33.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average of $124.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

