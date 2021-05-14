Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Sells $113,260.00 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.21. The company had a trading volume of 558,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,368. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

