Quiztok Hits 1-Day Volume of $711,124.00 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $47.11 million and approximately $711,124.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,964,892 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

