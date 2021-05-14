Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Mckenna Michelle Sells 13,171 Shares

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. 783,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

