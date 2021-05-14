RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $130.67 million, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,041,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

