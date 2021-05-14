Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Major Shareholder Buys $12,903,750.00 in Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 452,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,149. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $9,242,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $5,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

