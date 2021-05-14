Radix (EXRD) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Radix has a total market cap of $102.11 million and $3.38 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00089750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.77 or 0.01165036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00069486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114029 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Radix Profile

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

