RAI Finance (RAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $54.55 million and $1.71 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002656 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00090428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00607656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.00232773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004936 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $563.46 or 0.01122521 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.72 or 0.01208693 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,915,283 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.