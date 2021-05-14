Rainicorn Hits 24 Hour Volume of $471,666.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 61.8% against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $24.30 million and approximately $471,666.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00093791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.51 or 0.00612013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.58 or 0.00236319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.74 or 0.01169215 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $601.64 or 0.01209197 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

