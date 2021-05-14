Rally (RLY) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $146.04 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00636385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00239128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.37 or 0.01210633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,011,992 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

