RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Tops $174.45 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $174.45 million and $13.68 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $593.86 or 0.01201367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00068536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00115748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00063868 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,622,329 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

