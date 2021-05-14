Rapidz Reaches Market Cap of $2.57 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Rapidz has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $63,622.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00090163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.88 or 0.01101148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00114003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063723 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,767,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

