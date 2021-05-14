Rapidz (RPZX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Rapidz has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $57,861.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01166989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00115489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063554 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,767,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

