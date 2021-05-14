Rarible Achieves Market Capitalization of $68.86 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.84 or 0.00035458 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $68.86 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00093308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.38 or 0.01183630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00067967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00115383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063533 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,561 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

