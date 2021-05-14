Ratecoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $61,877.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

