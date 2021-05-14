Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 166.4% Higher Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 80.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $165,244.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 166.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00094513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00608826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00237155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $582.22 or 0.01166025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.67 or 0.01210985 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

