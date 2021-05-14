Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $103.23 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00089876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.84 or 0.00604953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091428 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00233059 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,769,810,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

