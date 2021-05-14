Raydium 1-Day Volume Tops $32.47 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $9.98 or 0.00019936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $488.58 million and $32.47 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00094200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.15 or 0.00603706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00241469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004762 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.85 or 0.01168559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.74 or 0.01210299 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,967,315 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

