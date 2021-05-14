Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

KNT stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.84. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

In other news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,311,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,832,957.50.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.