Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

TSE ALS opened at C$16.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.34. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$8.78 and a one year high of C$19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.70 million and a P/E ratio of -25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

In other news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.