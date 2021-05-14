Raymond James Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$38.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.57.

TSE:HCG traded up C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$36.27. The company had a trading volume of 113,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,038. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.34. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$16.14 and a 52 week high of C$36.84.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

