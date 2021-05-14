Raymond James Increases Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target to C$57.00

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,401. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

