Raymond James Reiterates “$19.00” Price Target for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been given a $19.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,431. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $540.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

