Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

KNT traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,437. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.44 and a 52-week high of C$8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

