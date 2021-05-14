Raymond James Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTS. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.69.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
