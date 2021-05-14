Raymond James Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTS. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.69.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -170.73. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

