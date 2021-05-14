Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Boosted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

