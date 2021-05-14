Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

