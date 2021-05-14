RBC Bearings (ROLL) to Release Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ROLL opened at $196.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.96 and its 200-day moving average is $182.03.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,662,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 60,961 shares of company stock valued at $11,766,286 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

