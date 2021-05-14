RChain (REV) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. RChain has a total market cap of $227.78 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RChain has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00092216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.78 or 0.01174946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00067570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00109490 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.