RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) rose 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.81 and last traded at $77.81. Approximately 1,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 90,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a market cap of $697.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. Analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 650 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

