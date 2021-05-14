RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 16,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,803. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $43.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

