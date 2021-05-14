RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 16,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,803. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $43.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

