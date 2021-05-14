Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $23,720.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $23,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,643.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $23,440.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $71,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

