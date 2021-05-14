RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.21.

RP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $88.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RealPage has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RealPage by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,247,000 after acquiring an additional 953,109 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,729,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in RealPage by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,619,000 after acquiring an additional 148,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in RealPage by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 982,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 200,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.