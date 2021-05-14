Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Realty Income stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

