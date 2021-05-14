Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.78.
Several brokerages recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.
Realty Income stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
