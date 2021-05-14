Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for argenx (ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/10/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “
- 5/10/2021 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.
- 4/26/2021 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – argenx is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $326.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of ARGX stock traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,860. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.18 and its 200 day moving average is $295.37.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
