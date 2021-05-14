Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stantec (STN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stantec (TSE: STN):

5/7/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$54.00.

5/7/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/6/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

4/13/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Stantec had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$54.37. 168,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total transaction of C$156,861.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,084.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

