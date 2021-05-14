Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baker Hughes (BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – Baker Hughes is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/3/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/3/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

4/28/2021 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

4/26/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/26/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

4/25/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

4/22/2021 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 262,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

