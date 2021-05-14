Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE: CHP.UN):

  • 5/10/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/3/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/3/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/3/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 5/3/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50.
  • 4/30/2021 – Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$14.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.60 and a 12-month high of C$14.57.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

