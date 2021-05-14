Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: IIPZF) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $16.50 to $17.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $16.00 to $17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

5/12/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $15.50 to $16.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $15.50 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IIPZF remained flat at $$13.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.