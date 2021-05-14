Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Target (TGT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Target (NYSE: TGT):
- 5/14/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $233.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Target stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.16. 2,638,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,276. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $217.39.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.
In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Target Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.