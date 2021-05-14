Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WELL Health Technologies (WELL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE: WELL) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

WELL stock opened at C$6.73 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -224.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.25.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.