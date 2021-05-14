Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

5/4/2021 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

4/28/2021 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

4/27/2021 – Rexford Industrial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

4/21/2021 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

3/26/2021 – Rexford Industrial Realty was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,490. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

