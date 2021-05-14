Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Altra Industrial Motion had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Altra Industrial Motion had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Altra Industrial Motion had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Altra Industrial Motion had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Altra Industrial Motion was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

4/26/2021 – Altra Industrial Motion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strength in Altra Industrial’s defense and transportation markets is expected to drive its top line in the quarters ahead. Also, diversified businesses, focus on deleveraging the balance sheet, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies will favor the company. For 2021, Altra Industrial anticipates sales to be $1,790-$1,830 million, higher than $1,726 million in 2020. However, weakness across multiple end markets, including commercial aerospace, metals, mining and others, is concerning. In addition, a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses might put pressure on the company’s margins in the quarters ahead. Despite a healthy liquidity position, the company’s huge debt level is also concerning. In the past three months, Altra Industrial’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -216.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,955 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at $767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

