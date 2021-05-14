Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capital Power (CPX)

Capital Power (TSE: CPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – Capital Power was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

4/28/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Capital Power was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/27/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Capital Power was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$40.00.

4/26/2021 – Capital Power was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/19/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 207,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,911. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.60. Capital Power Co. has a one year low of C$24.55 and a one year high of C$40.17.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

