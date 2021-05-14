Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE: GDI):
- 5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$58.00 to C$65.00.
- 4/26/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00.
- 4/15/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$28.00 and a 1-year high of C$59.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.37.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.